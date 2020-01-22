Insanity plea entered in Beaver Dam homicide case after attorney claims workplace injury to suspect

“The chemical exposure could affect the brain,” Phebus said, during the hearing.

“This was a tragic incident involving one of our Beaver Dam employees outside of work hours," Kraft Corporate media contact Michael Mullen said in an email. “Given this is now a legal issue, Kraft Heinz has no additional comment.”

Phebus said a neuropsychologist would need to examine Medina Espinosa and the doctor would not be available for the examination until the middle of the time when the trial had previously been scheduled.

“We haven’t got what we need in order to be ready to go,” Phebus said.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said the information about the chemical exposure at Kraft Heinz was in the information collected for the trial. They also learned after contacting Kraft that Medina Espinosa had requested to work overtime two days after the incident.

“The report suggests he wasn’t extensively injured,” Klomberg said.

Klomberg objected to the attempt to delay the trial.

“It’s very rare when a judge doesn’t grant a continuation in a serious case,” Bauer said.