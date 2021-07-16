 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interstate 39 closed in Portage due to crash
alert

Interstate 39 closed in Portage due to crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 39 in Portage are closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

The crash occurred at around 3:35 p.m. near mile marker 85 on Interstate 39. The department of transportation is estimating all north and southbound lanes will be closed for more than two hours due to the crash. 

The ramp from Interstate 90/94 eastbound to Interstate 39 northbound is also closed.              

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News