Interstate crash near Delton injures two, MedFlight called

Both drivers were injured in a head-on collision Monday along Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, according to information released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison while the driver of a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck was taken via ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital of Baraboo.

According to the release, the accident happened before 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 86 in the town of Delton. Investigation of the crash showed that the driver of the Trax, an unnamed 27-year-old Portage woman, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when the front of her vehicle smashed into the semi-tractor, which had a trailer attached.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

The Portage woman reportedly had serious injuries. The unidentified driver of the semi, a 54-year-old woman from Minnetonka, Minn., was treated at the Baraboo hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the drivers are being withheld by authorities pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

