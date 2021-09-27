Intimidating witness charge added for inmate accused of attack at Dodge County jail

JUNEAU – A Fond du Lac man who has already been charged with holding a nurse hostage when he was being housed in Dodge County Jail now faces an additional charge after he urged another woman to contact the nurse and persuade the nurse not to testify against him.

Travis Bruemmer, 33, currently being housed in Dodge Correctional Institution, made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court on Monday charged with felony intimidation of a witness. He could face up to 10 additional years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Bruemmer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $10,000 cash bond with the condition that he has not contact or communication with the victim.

Bruemmer has a trial scheduled in Dodge County for felony charges of taking a hostage, second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He could be sentenced to 82 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

