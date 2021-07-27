Iowa man charged with 4th OWI

An Iowa man is facing his fourth operating while under the influence charge after allegedly blowing over 0.2 blood alcohol concentration after police found him pulled over on the highway in the town of Kingston with his flashers on and marijuana in his vehicle.

Nick Chesser, 49, of Waterloo, Iowa is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – fourth offense, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:21 p.m. April 2 Trooper Erik Egstad stopped on the side of Highway 173 in the town of Kingston to check the welfare of a vehicle parked in the shoulder with flashers on. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Upon approach the driver, later identified as Nick Chesser, stated in slurred speech that he was checking his GPS. Chesser said he was headed from Wisconsin to Iowa, and explained he did not have a driver’s license.

