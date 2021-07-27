Iowa man charged with 4th OWI

An Iowa man is facing his fourth operating while under the influence charge after allegedly blowing over 0.2 blood alcohol concentration after police found him pulled over on the highway in the town of Kingston with his flashers on and marijuana in his vehicle.
Nick Chesser, 49, of Waterloo, Iowa is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – fourth offense, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:21 p.m. April 2 Trooper Erik Egstad stopped on the side of Highway 173 in the town of Kingston to check the welfare of a vehicle parked in the shoulder with flashers on. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Upon approach the driver, later identified as Nick Chesser, stated in slurred speech that he was checking his GPS. Chesser said he was headed from Wisconsin to Iowa, and explained he did not have a driver’s license.
Asked who owned the vehicle, Chesser stated the vehicle belonged to him and his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend. A records check of the vehicle and Chesser showed one prior OWI out of California with Chesser’s driving status suspended.
Chesser agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests. During the tests Egstad observed 13 clues indicating Chesser was intoxicated. Chesser said “he was probably a little over” and said he was sorry. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.204 blood alcohol content, and Chesser was placed under arrest.
While retrieving Chesser’s phone and wallet from the vehicle Egstad noticed several empty alcoholic beverage containers in the back passenger seat floor board area. Before being transported to jail Chesser stated he did not have any paraphernalia on him but admitted to having paraphernalia and marijuana in the vehicle. Marijuana, wax and a pipe were found in the vehicle where Chesser stated the items were located.
Upon arrival to the Juneau County Jail a blood draw was performed with Chesser’s permission. A report received from the blood draw showed Chesser had a 0.208 blood alcohol concentration.
At the time of Chesser’s arrest only one prior OWI conviction from California was found. Egstad later discovered Chesser had two additional OWI convictions from Ohio. Chesser was mailed a fourth OWI citation.
Chesser failed to appear for his initial appearance and an arrest warrant has been issued.
