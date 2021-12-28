Iowa man charged with attempt to flee police in semi truck in Columbia County

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the calls and was able to catch up to semi on the interstate near mile marker 118. Dispatch was in contact with the third caller advised the trooper they were behind the correct semi-truck.

The trooper activated emergency lights and followed the semi-truck for a mile. The complaint states the semi-truck was allegedly deviating from the right lane onto the shoulder multiple times and deviated into the middle lane of the interstate.

At this point the State Trooper attempted to position the cruiser vehicle between the middle and right lanes to get the driver's attention.

Around mile marker 117 the semi-truck allegedly turned off all its light on the cab and trailer at approximately 50 mph. At mile marker 116.2 the semi allegedly merged into the middle lane without signaling.

The trooper reported the semi-truck allegedly nearly crashed into multiple vehicles. The semi-truck eventually stopped on the interstate blocking the northbound lanes.

Futrel was ordered out of the truck and was willing to answers some questions. Futrel told officers there was an incident with a black SUV before the trooper arrived on the scene.