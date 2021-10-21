 Skip to main content
Iowa man charged with child enticement after Plain arrest
Iowa man charged with child enticement after Plain arrest

An Iowa man was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with child enticement in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Justus D. Schwietert, 18, of McGregor, made an initial appearance, where Judicial Court Commissioner Debra O’Rourke approved the bond amount with special conditions that he have no contact with the child or the child’s home.

According to the criminal complaint, Schwietert was found in his truck parked in a public lot near the swimming pool in Plain around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Mueller approached the vehicle and saw two people who appeared to be naked in the back of the truck.

Schwietert allegedly told the deputy he had been dating the other person and he had driven to the area to have sex, but it hadn’t happened yet. The deputy noted in the report that he knew the child was 12. Schwietert said he thought the child was 16 years old and that he didn’t realize sexual contact with a 16-year-old would be illegal when an officer informed him.

When the child’s mother arrived, she told police that she knew Schwietert had been talking to the child and had told him the child was 12, ordering them to stop interacting. Schwietert told police the child had convinced him the woman was lying.

Schwietert faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and a fine up to $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 15.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

