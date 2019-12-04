JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Iowa man was placed on a $20,000 cash bond Wednesday after appearing court on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Watertown girl in 2015.
Selvin Ivan Santos Ortez is charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. He could face up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.
Santos Ortez amade his initial appearance before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As condition of his bond, he shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with alleged victim listed in complaint and no unsupervised contact with any minor females other than blood relatives.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident came to light with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 after the girl told Watertown Police about the incident that occurred in the summer of 2015 during a drinking party at a home in Watertown. The girl said she became very intoxicated and slept with Santos Ortez, who was 20 at the time. Other people at the party told law enforcement that they were aware that the assault had occurred.
Santos Ortez is scheduled back in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.
