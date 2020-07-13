Iron Ridge man charged with having gun while intoxicated at Beaver Dam home

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Iron Ridge man appeared in court on Monday for his initial appearance after having a gun in his possession on Friday night while intoxicated at a Beaver Dam home.
James Griswold is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 11 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
Griswold appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Griswold was placed on a $1.000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not possess a firearm. He may not go to the home where incident occurred and may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police responded around 10 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 300 block of Grove Street for a report of man with a handgun holding it to his own head. Griswold was found near the home punching his truck. He did not have a handgun on his person when searched by police and denied having a gun. The complaint states that Griswold appeared to be intoxicated.
Griswold allegedly told officers that he had a disagreement with his girlfriend. According to the criminal complaint, the woman had told police that she had grabbed the handgun off of the truck and put it in the garage.
The victim told police that they had gotten into an argument in the home, and she had went outside to cool off. According to the criminal complaint, Griswold came outside with the handgun and pointed the gun at his head. When the heard the sirens, Griswold allegedly put the gun in the truck bed.
Griswold was convicted of felony bail jumping in 2017. He has a preliminary hearing on July 23.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.