Iron Ridge man sentenced to prison for misdemeanor telephone threat

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Iron Ridge man was sentenced on Wednesday to the maximum possible term against him, including a two-year prison term, for a misdemeanor offense under a provision in state statutes that allows courts to order prison sentences for misdemeanor charges for chronic offenders.
Bobby Buechel, 43, Iron Ridge, was found guilty in March following a day-long jury trial of misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a a telephone and disorderly conduct.
Buechel appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Wednesday. Buechel's sentence includes two years of supervision after being released from prison.
JUNEAU | A 38-year-old Horicon man is charged with strangulation after he allegedly put a wo…
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff, Buechel had contact with his probation agent by telephone on Feb. 20, 2019, after the agent had issued a warrant for Buchel’s arrest. The warrant was issued because Buechel threatened to assault his former wife’s boyfriend. Having learned about the warrant, Buechel called the agent’s department telephone over 30 times in a matter of minutes making it ring incessantly.
When the agent answered, Buechel launched into a profanity-laden diatribe threatening the agent and saying he would be showing up at the agent’s residence or the residence of her associates. The agent’s supervisor also answered one of Buechel’s calls, and Buechel again screamed profanities into the telephone. During the calls he also said that he was in the vicinity of the office, which caused the office to be placed in lockdown. When a police officer contacted Buechel by telephone to investigate the matter, Buechel again was threatening and profane. He told the officer that he was going to find out where she lived and show up at her residence. Buechel also told the officer he was going to kill the judge that issued the warrant.
At sentencing, Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg told the court that the defendant had 20 criminal convictions since 1995 in addition to the current case.
“Bobby Buechel is one of the most chronic offenders I have encountered in my career,” Klomberg said, in the press release. “He responds to authority and conflict like a child bully, taunting and menacing his victims to the point that they are placed in fear for their lives and the lives of the people they love. Today’s sentence hopefully will make clear to Buechel that enough is enough.”
In the past he has assaulted his wife, violated domestic abuse restraining orders, emotionally abused his daughter, and repeatedly violated bail conditions, according to the press release. Additionally, Buechel also repeated the theme of threatening to showing up at public official’s homes as an act of menacing. Prior victims of this conduct included Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Dodge County Judge.
Klomberg used a provision of Wisconsin law granting the court the authority to hand down a prison sentence for misdemeanor offenses when committed by particularly chronic offenders like Buechel. Klomberg recommend the maximum sentence of two total years in prison, and the court adopted that sentence.