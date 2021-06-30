Iron Ridge man sentenced to prison for misdemeanor telephone threat

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff, Buechel had contact with his probation agent by telephone on Feb. 20, 2019, after the agent had issued a warrant for Buchel’s arrest. The warrant was issued because Buechel threatened to assault his former wife’s boyfriend. Having learned about the warrant, Buechel called the agent’s department telephone over 30 times in a matter of minutes making it ring incessantly.

When the agent answered, Buechel launched into a profanity-laden diatribe threatening the agent and saying he would be showing up at the agent’s residence or the residence of her associates. The agent’s supervisor also answered one of Buechel’s calls, and Buechel again screamed profanities into the telephone. During the calls he also said that he was in the vicinity of the office, which caused the office to be placed in lockdown. When a police officer contacted Buechel by telephone to investigate the matter, Buechel again was threatening and profane. He told the officer that he was going to find out where she lived and show up at her residence. Buechel also told the officer he was going to kill the judge that issued the warrant.