JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Jackson man made his initial appearance in court Monday on charges of possession of child pornography.
Steven Schneider is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He could face a sentence of 250 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted of all charges.
Schneider appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions of no unsupervised contact with minors, and he may not use the internet.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Schneider likely was in the possession of child pornography in September 2018. The person who contacted police said that Schneider told them that he had a sexual attraction to children. He also admitted to downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to Schneider’s home in Hustisford and someone who lived there accessed his computer and opened a photo file where child pornography was found. The woman also gave police permission to take the computer and provided the password for the computer.
Schneider was questioned and denied inappropriately touching children. He allegedly admitted to the child pornography being on his computer.
Three tower computers, one laptop and an assortment of floppy disks were taken into evidence. The floppy discs contained older images of child pornography. All items of suspected child pornography were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Schneider was believed to be in possession of 221 images and videos of child pornography.
A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled Aug. 29.
