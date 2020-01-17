Jackson man found guilty of possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Jackson man was found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Steven Schneider entered a no-contest plea Friday to three counts of possession of child pornography. Dodge County Circuit Court Steven Bauer accepted the plea and found him guilty. Seven additional counts were dismissed but read into the court’s record.

According to the criminal complaint, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Schneider likely was in possession of child pornography in September 2018. The person who contacted police said that Schneider told them that he had a sexual attraction to children. He also admitted to downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to Schneider’s home in Hustisford and someone who lived there accessed his computer and opened a photo file where child pornography was found. The woman also gave police permission to take the computer and provided the password for the computer.

Schneider was questioned and denied inappropriately touching children. He allegedly admitted to the child pornography being on his computer.