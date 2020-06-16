Jackson man sentenced for child porn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Jackson man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Steven Schneider was found guilty in January of three counts of possession of child pornography. Dodge County Circuit Court Steven Bauer sentenced Schneider to four additional years of an extended sentence. He must register as a sex offender

According to the criminal complaint, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Schneider likely was in possession of child pornography in September 2018. The person who contacted police said that Schneider told them that he had a sexual attraction to children. He also admitted to downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to Schneider’s home in Hustisford and someone who lived there accessed his computer and opened a photo file where child pornography was found. The woman also gave police permission to take the computer and provided the password for the computer.

Schneider was questioned and denied inappropriately touching children. He allegedly admitted to the child pornography being on his computer.

Three tower computers, one laptop and an assortment of floppy disks were taken into evidence. The floppy discs contained older images of child pornography. All items of suspected child pornography were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Schneider was believed to be in possession of 221 images and videos of child pornography.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

