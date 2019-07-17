A Janesville man was ordered to serve jail time for a seventh offense drunk driving charge in Marquette County Circuit Court Monday.
Rodolfo De La Fuente, 50, pleaded no contest to a single felony charge of seventh offense operating while intoxicated. Two other charges of operating with a revoked license and operating with prohibited alcohol content were dismissed.
Marquette County Judge Bernard Bult found him guilty and sentenced De La Fuente to three years of initial confinement with three years of extended supervision. A total of 25 days jail credit were granted.
Bult also ordered De La Fuente to submit a DNA sample, install an ignition interlock device, comply with 36 months of driver’s license revocation, comply with drug treatment recommendations and pay a total of $1,569.
According to a criminal complaint filed April 16, 2018, a Marquette County Sheriff’s deputy at 3:11 p.m. on April 15, 2018, responded to an emergency dispatch call on I-39.
The deputy found a van in the east side ditch in the town of Packwaukee and made contact with the driver.
De La Fuente told the officer he had been drinking the night before, but had not consumed alcohol that day, as he had previously drank too much. His blood alcohol level was 0.092, the complaint stated.
He told authorities he was aware that his driver’s license was revoked due to a prior drunk driving conviction.
The complaint states De La Fuente was previously convicted five times of operating while intoxicated.
A Dane County Circuit Court case also involving charges of operating while intoxicated remains open. In that case, De La Fuente faces sentencing at a Sept. 18 hearing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)