Jilted boyfriend accused of starting fire at Hustisford home after breakup

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The girlfriend told the deputies where Pitzka possibly could have gotten the fire starting logs. The deputies were able to locate the store and got a video of Pitzka buying the fire starting logs from Farm and Fleet in Waukesha.

According to the criminal complaint, Pitzka was interviewed on July 5, 2018. Pitzka admitted to dumping the dumpster in the driveway after he was told to remove the dumpster and did not think he would be paid for disposing the garbage after their break up. He said he was not aware of anything about the fires.

According to the complaint, Pitzka said he was at a car show on July 1, but he did not remember how long he was at the car show. He later said he was unsure what he did that day then he was on a motorcycle ride that day. He denied knowing where the Hustisford man had lived.

Hartford Police confirmed later that month that a similar log that had been used in the Hustisford home had been located at the fire at the girlfriend’s home, according to the criminal complaint.

Pitzka was spoken to later in July of 2018 about the fires and kept denying being involved until he was shown the photos of him at Farm and Fleet purchasing the fire starting logs. He allegedly said that he was upset but wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.