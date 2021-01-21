Jilted boyfriend accused of starting fire at Hustisford home after breakup

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Waukesha man is charged with a starting a garage fire in 2018. The home belonged to a Hustisford man who was dating the Waukesha man’s ex-girlfriend.
Mark Pitzka is charged with a felony count of arson. If found guilty of the charge, he faces up to 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, on the night of July 1, 2018, the Hustisford man called law enforcement and reported that someone was attempting to burn down his garage. The person had thrown a fire starting log into the garage. A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded and saw no visible flames but could see smoke coming from the garage.
The victim said a neighbor alerted him of the fire and it was put out using a fire extinguisher. According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor reported that he had seen a vehicle that appeared to be a late 1990s or early 2000s Buick LeSabre.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he believed the fire had been started by Pitzka. The victim said his girlfriend had been dating Pitzka and him at the same time, but he told her that she had to choose. She broke up with Pitzka in June 2018. The victim said Pitzka had also dumped a 4-ton dumpster of junk on his girlfriend’s driveway. Pitka owned the dumpster. The house she was renovating also started on fire a few days after that.
The girlfriend told the deputies where Pitzka possibly could have gotten the fire starting logs. The deputies were able to locate the store and got a video of Pitzka buying the fire starting logs from Farm and Fleet in Waukesha.
According to the criminal complaint, Pitzka was interviewed on July 5, 2018. Pitzka admitted to dumping the dumpster in the driveway after he was told to remove the dumpster and did not think he would be paid for disposing the garbage after their break up. He said he was not aware of anything about the fires.
According to the complaint, Pitzka said he was at a car show on July 1, but he did not remember how long he was at the car show. He later said he was unsure what he did that day then he was on a motorcycle ride that day. He denied knowing where the Hustisford man had lived.
Hartford Police confirmed later that month that a similar log that had been used in the Hustisford home had been located at the fire at the girlfriend’s home, according to the criminal complaint.
Pitzka was spoken to later in July of 2018 about the fires and kept denying being involved until he was shown the photos of him at Farm and Fleet purchasing the fire starting logs. He allegedly said that he was upset but wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.
The damage to the garage was about $1,300.