Judge grants lower bail for woman who claims self-defense in 2019 shooting death of Westfield man

According to the complaint, Lundgren confessed to shooting Lytle after he exited the vehicle, walked around to her door and pulled her out of the driver’s seat. Lundgren told the detectives that he “tried to force himself on top of her” but she was able to roll away after striking him with her knee. She then reached for the .38-caliber handgun she kept in her purse and claimed that she could see him kneeling in the road with his back turned when she shot at him. Lundgren told detectives she used the vehicle to balance herself as she leaned over, afraid he would “get back up” and shot him in the back of the neck again.