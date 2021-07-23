Judge issues warrant for Spring Green man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, child

According to the complaint, the woman spoke to forensic interviewers in September at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison. During that interview, the woman said Lawver touched her breasts and genitals inappropriately, and at one point in the final months of 2019, encouraged her to enter a residence before sexually assaulting her multiple times despite her telling him “no” and that he only stopped after she threatened to tell the police.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Det. Tyler Pointon noted in the complaint that in speaking with the woman about the assault, “it was evident she was also cognitively disabled.” During the interview, she referred to anatomy with childlike terms.

In an interview with police, Lawver denied assaulting the woman who he acknowledged likely had the “mental capacity” of a 5-year-old. He also denied all of the other accounts by women in which he groped them against their wishes, though he allegedly admitted to touching the mail carrier by what he said was a mistake and apologized.