Judge issues warrant for Spring Green man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, child

Sauk County Circuit Court Commissioner Debra O’Rourke issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Spring Green man facing charges for sexually assaulting multiple women, including a mentally ill person, and a child after he failed to show up for court.
Robert E. Lawver, 66, did not go to his scheduled initial appearance Wednesday, prompting the warrant.
Lawver was charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill person, third-degree sexual assault, sexual assault of a child under 16 and four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 93 years and fines up to $265,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Lawver allegedly assaulted adult women he came into contact with by holding a conversation and then groping them or partially removing their clothing after engaging in a hug. One was a mail carrier who told her supervisor about the assault. An officer spoke to the supervisor who said he went to the area where the postal worker delivered mail to tell Lawver not to approach the mail carrier.
Another woman told police that Lawver had come up behind her and squeezed her breasts two days in a row but she didn’t report it because she felt people wouldn’t believe her.
One woman who had accused Lawver said she reported the multiple interactions after seeing him interact with a child and becoming unnerved by how he interacted with the child. She told police that she also suspected Lawver had assaulted a woman she knew who was in her 20s but had the mental capacity of a child.
According to the complaint, the woman spoke to forensic interviewers in September at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison. During that interview, the woman said Lawver touched her breasts and genitals inappropriately, and at one point in the final months of 2019, encouraged her to enter a residence before sexually assaulting her multiple times despite her telling him “no” and that he only stopped after she threatened to tell the police.
Sauk County Sheriff’s Det. Tyler Pointon noted in the complaint that in speaking with the woman about the assault, “it was evident she was also cognitively disabled.” During the interview, she referred to anatomy with childlike terms.
In an interview with police, Lawver denied assaulting the woman who he acknowledged likely had the “mental capacity” of a 5-year-old. He also denied all of the other accounts by women in which he groped them against their wishes, though he allegedly admitted to touching the mail carrier by what he said was a mistake and apologized.
According to the complaint, Deputy Shawn Finnegan also spoke to a woman in November who alleged that her 12-year-old child reported Lawver for inappropriate touching and groping under the child’s clothing. The woman said she confronted Lawver about it, who said that if he had touched the child he “didn’t mean it and if he did something wrong, then she should punish him.”
Lawver denied he had touched the child inappropriately when being interviewed by authorities. According to the complaint, he said he felt the 12-year-old reported the alleged assault to gain attention, that the woman he had groped multiple times was out for revenge, and that the woman with the cognitive impairment was trying to get back at him for denying her when he said she initiated a sexual encounter with him.
