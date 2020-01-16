Judge rules to proceed in Sauk County homicide case against Richland Center woman

An autopsy by a forensic pathologist through the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison found that Lytle had died as the result of two gunshot wounds; one to the back of the head and another to the back of the neck at close range, Bulin said.

Lundgren was located through a tip to authorities. Security workers at the Ho-Chunk casino notified detectives that footage showed Lytle getting into a white vehicle around 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Investigators located Lundgren through the license plate number on her vehicle.

When detectives spoke to her at her workplace, Lundgren initially denied having met with Lytle and that she had not seen him since about a decade ago, when the pair had casually dated. After questioning, Lundgren told detectives that she had been exchanging text messages with Lytle for about a month. When she picked him up, Lundgren told detectives Lytle quickly suggested the two “get high” and began rubbing his hands along her legs as she drove.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren told investigators when she rebuffed his sexual advances, Lytle “slapped me around” and exited the vehicle in anger as she stopped on North Hein Road. Lundgren then said Lytle circled the vehicle and pulled her out of the driver’s side door, pushing her down on the ground and attempted to place his body on top of hers.