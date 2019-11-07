A Jefferson man is under arrest after he allegedly “sucker punched” another man while talking politics at a bar in Seven Mile Creek.
Kurt Sheil, 53, of Jefferson is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Danica Gordon was dispatched to Jackson’s Clinic bar in Seven Mile Creek for a report of a disturbance Sept. 19.
Upon arrival Gordon spoke with the victim, who stated he was talking with two other male patrons at the bar when one of them punched him. The victim identified the man who punched him to Gordon, who confirmed the male’s identity as Kurt Sheil.
The victim told Gordon Sheil had been drinking “quite a bit,” and while the victim and Sheild were talking Sheil brought up politics. Despite the victim’s reluctance to engage Sheil on politics, Sheil repeatedly brought it up.
During the conversation, the victim told Sheil he supported Joe Biden and was not “a fan” of President Trump. Sheil became agitated and called the victim “un-American.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sheil proceeded to punch the victim as he was sitting on a barstool. The victim fell off the stool and hit the ground, which caused him to briefly lose consciousness. When he got back up, Sheil attempted to “come at him” again.
The victim told Gordon the bartender, who was in the bathroom during the incident, eventually kicked Sheil out of the business. As Sheil was leaving the bar, he told the bartender “That felt really good.”
On Sept. 23, Gordon made contact with a witness to the incident, who stated the victim and Sheil were talking politics when Sheil “sucker punched” the victim. According to the witness, the conversation was not “heated” and the punch was entirely unprovoked.
The victim suffered a cut on his left cheekbone during the altercation. Later, while at the emergency room in Baraboo, the victim was told he had fractured bones on the left side of his face.
The victim told Gordon he then contacted Sheil to ask him to pay for medical bills, but Sheil laughed at him, telling the victim to sue him.
Sheil is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)