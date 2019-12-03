A Mauston woman and New Lisbon man are facing drug charges after police allegedly purchase crack cocaine and Percocet from the pair in drug busts.
Clarice Bolchen, 31, of Mauston is charged with felonies delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, delivery of designer drugs, and manufacture or delivery of cocaine. She faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the delivery of narcotics charge; up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the delivery of designer drugs charge; and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the cocaine charge.
Conrad Roberts, 33, of New Lisbon is charged with felonies delivery of schedule I or II narcotics and manufacture or delivery of cocaine. He faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the delivery of narcotics charge, and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the cocaine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 11, a confidential informant met with Clarice Bolchen and Conrad Roberts to purchase crack cocaine on Highway HH in Lyndon Station as part of an operation managed by the Juneau County Drug Task Force. Detective Jay Greeno searched the confidential informant prior to the drug purchase for contraband.
Four officers followed the confidential informant to the purchase, where police identified Bolchen and observed her approaching and interacting with the confidential informant. Roberts was identified as the passenger of the vehicle driven by Bolchen, and police observed him passing items to Bolchen.
You have free articles remaining.
Once he returned, the confidential informant gave police a baggie with a white clumped powder that appeared to be cocaine base. The weight of the substance measured 0.3 grams, and it tested positive for cocaine base.
On July 25, a confidential informant met with Bolchen and Roberts to purchase Percocet as part of an operation led by the Juneau County Drug Task Force. Detective Greeno searched the confidential informant for contraband prior to the purchase.
Two officers followed the confidential informant to a meeting with Bolchen and Roberts in Mauston, where Bolchen approached the confidential informant’s vehicle. Roberts walked away from Bolchen during the purchase, and appeared to be upset with her.
Officers met with police again after the purchase, giving police two clear baggies with large white pills inside. The pills were identified as five milligram Percocet pills.
Bolchen is scheduled for a plea hearing April 9 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Roberts is scheduled for a plea hearing April 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)