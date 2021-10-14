Juneau County traffic stop leads to 4th OWI charge for Princeton man

A Princeton man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly throwing a marijuana pipe out the window during a traffic stop in the town of Marion.
Lawrence Richter, 69, of Princeton is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence—fourth offense, felony operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood – fourth offense, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:38 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020 Deputy Molly Morris of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was traveling on Highway HH in the town of Marion when she observed a vehicle drift from their own lane into the oncoming traffic lane while going around a curve. The vehicle crossed into the other lane to the point the passenger side tires were touching the yellow center line.
The driver turned left onto Highway 82 and Morris activated her emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle then veered abruptly onto the shoulder and into the grass, going into a field access road before correcting back up to the shoulder and coming to a stop.
While approaching the vehicle Morris hear a noise and watched the driver throw an item out of the passenger side window. After introducing herself Morris identified the driver as Lawrence Richter. Richter’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and she could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
As Morris explained the reason for the traffic stop Richter interrupted her several times, and said he crossed the center line due to deer along the road. Morris observed no deer at the location. Richter then said there may have been a cat or other animal in the ditch.
Asked what he threw out the window, Richter said “My, I, nothing,” and denied throwing anything out the window. Morris checked the ditch area where she found a “one-hitter” pipe laying in the ditch on top of the grass. The only other item in the area was a cigarette butt embedded in the grass that appeared to be there for some time.
Richter asked Morris to “give him a break if he was honest with her.” Asked how long he had last smoked marijuana, Richter replied it had been four to five hours. Richter claimed to use marijuana for medicinal purposes and stated he had been arrested in 2015 for operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana.
Morris requested Richter undergo standard field sobriety tests and he agreed. During the tests Morris observed multiple clues indicating intoxication. Richter was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
While at the jail a blood draw was completed and mailed for testing. A test of the burnt substance in the end of the pipe found in the ditch gave a positive result for marijuana.