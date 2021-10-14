Juneau County traffic stop leads to 4th OWI charge for Princeton man

As Morris explained the reason for the traffic stop Richter interrupted her several times, and said he crossed the center line due to deer along the road. Morris observed no deer at the location. Richter then said there may have been a cat or other animal in the ditch.

Asked what he threw out the window, Richter said “My, I, nothing,” and denied throwing anything out the window. Morris checked the ditch area where she found a “one-hitter” pipe laying in the ditch on top of the grass. The only other item in the area was a cigarette butt embedded in the grass that appeared to be there for some time.

Richter asked Morris to “give him a break if he was honest with her.” Asked how long he had last smoked marijuana, Richter replied it had been four to five hours. Richter claimed to use marijuana for medicinal purposes and stated he had been arrested in 2015 for operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana.

Morris requested Richter undergo standard field sobriety tests and he agreed. During the tests Morris observed multiple clues indicating intoxication. Richter was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.