Juneau County traffic stop leads to 5th OWI charge for Birchwood man

A Birchwood man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after a traffic stop for driving at night with no headlights or taillights in the town of Orange.

Erik Hanson, 56, of Birchwood is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:26 p.m. Sept. 27 Deputy Jay Helixon was traveling north on Highway H in the town of Orange when a vehicle passed him traveling south with no headlights or taillights on. Helixon turned around and initiated a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over to the shoulder of the road the vehicle entered the ditch seven to 10 feet away from the road.

Helixon approached the vehicle and asked the driver to turn his music down. The driver responded with slow, slurred speech and Helixon observed the driver had glassy eyes and emitted an odor of intoxicants.

