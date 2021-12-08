Juneau County traffic stop leads to 5th OWI charge for Birchwood man

A Birchwood man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after a traffic stop for driving at night with no headlights or taillights in the town of Orange.
Erik Hanson, 56, of Birchwood is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:26 p.m. Sept. 27 Deputy Jay Helixon was traveling north on Highway H in the town of Orange when a vehicle passed him traveling south with no headlights or taillights on. Helixon turned around and initiated a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over to the shoulder of the road the vehicle entered the ditch seven to 10 feet away from the road.
Helixon approached the vehicle and asked the driver to turn his music down. The driver responded with slow, slurred speech and Helixon observed the driver had glassy eyes and emitted an odor of intoxicants.
While explaining the reason for the stop Helixon noticed an open, empty beer can in the back seat. The driver identified himself verbally as Erik Hanson because he did not have a driver’s license. Hanson admitted to his license being revoked. A records check showed Hanson had four previous OWIs, a revoked status for OWI and two prior convictions for operating after revocation. Hanson also had a 0.02 prohibited alcohol content restriction.
Asked if he had been drinking Hanson said no. When told Helixon could smell alchohol on Hanson and that there was an empty beer can in the vehicle, Hanson said the can was from being on the farm before driving. Hanson stated he was out “joy riding” because he got the vehicle running again.
Hanson agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests. During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test Hanson displayed six out of six possible clues indicating intoxication. Hanson was unable to perform the one leg stand and walk and turn tests, with Helixon stopping the tests for safety.
A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.124 on a weak blow. Hanson was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Once at the jail Hanson initially agreed to an evidentiary chemical blood draw, but upon Mauston Ambulance’s arrival Hanson refused the blood draw. A warrant was issued and a blood draw was performed.
Hanson is scheduled for a plea hearing March 2, 2022 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.