Juneau man appears in court with possession of child pornography charges

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Slayton could be sentenced up to 250 years in prison if convicted on all 10 counts against him. Slayton appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday. Slayton was placed on a $1,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he shall not use or possess any devices that are capable of accessing the internet and shall not have any unsupervised contact with minors.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective began investigating a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 5. Dropbox reported in August that four images of child pornography were uploaded in the cloud based storage service.

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for information in the Dropbox. In total, there were three 124 MB (130,306,048) of data, including three .pdf files, one Word document, and two zip files containing 62.2 MB (65,228,800) of data containing 224 files. Ten child pornography images were located.