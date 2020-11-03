Juneau man arrested for 6th OWI after hitting parked car

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after allegedly striking a parked vehicle in a parking lot in downtown Juneau over the weekend.
Nicholas Stilwell is also charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer. He could face over 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge.
Stilwell appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Stilwell on a $5,000 cash bail. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
According to the criminal complaint, Juneau Police responded to a hit and run complaint in the back parking lot of 166 E. Oak St. on Sunday at 10:40 p.m. after a truck was observed crashing into a car and fleeing the scene. The officer was able to identify the vehicle from the description at the scene and found the home where the registered owner of the truck lived.
Support Local Journalism
The truck was found in the driveway at the home when Juneau Police arrived at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Stilwell admitted to drinking vodka earlier in the day when questioned by police. However he said he was home most of the day.
Security camera footage from the scene showed Stilwell in the clothes he was still wearing as the driver of the truck at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
Stilwell kicked the Plexiglas divider in the squad car while being taken into custody.
He submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .287.
Stilwell previously was convicted of OWI in 1999, 2002, 2004 and twice in 2013.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.