Juneau man arrested for 6th OWI after hitting parked car

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after allegedly striking a parked vehicle in a parking lot in downtown Juneau over the weekend.

Nicholas Stilwell is also charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer. He could face over 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Stilwell appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Stilwell on a $5,000 cash bail. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Juneau Police responded to a hit and run complaint in the back parking lot of 166 E. Oak St. on Sunday at 10:40 p.m. after a truck was observed crashing into a car and fleeing the scene. The officer was able to identify the vehicle from the description at the scene and found the home where the registered owner of the truck lived.

The truck was found in the driveway at the home when Juneau Police arrived at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Stilwell admitted to drinking vodka earlier in the day when questioned by police. However he said he was home most of the day.