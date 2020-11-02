Juneau man arrested for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 55-year-old Juneau man appeared made his initial court appearance Monday after being charged with his sixth offense of driving while intoxicated over the weekend.
Richard Hinkley II is also charged with misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the felony charge. Hinkley appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $2,500 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go up on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Juneau Police Officer noticed on Friday at 10:20 p.m. a car traveling south on North Main Street, north of the East Center Street intersection. The vehicle came to a complete stop at the East Center Street even though there is no stop sign in that direction. The vehicle continued to travel on North Main Street but was crossing the center line.
The officer observed the vehicle pull onto Oak Street and park in an angled parking space. According to the criminal complaint, Hinkley got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. The officer made contact with Hinkley who refused to identify himself or say how much he drank that night. Hinkley refused to follow the officer’s commands. He also refused a preliminary breathalyzer test from the officer but eventually did one during the booking process which resulted in a reading of .107.
He had previously been convicted of OWI in 1989, three times in 1995, and 2001.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 12.
