Juneau man charged for never ending test drive from Lidtke Motors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Friday after being charged with taking a SUV that he had out for a test drive on June 20 and not returning it to Lidtke Motors.

Gregg Mitchell is charged with felony counts of theft and bail jumping. He could face up to 16 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

Mitchell appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He as placed on a $2,500 cash bond. He may not go on the premises of Lidtke Motor, 701 Park Ave.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of Lidtke Motors reported on June 20 at 5:50 p.m. that Mitchell had looked at a gold, 2017 Lincoln MKC SUV on June 17 and signed a purchase contract for the SUV but never made a down payment for it and the title and registration wasn’t transferred over. Mitchell instead asked the dealership to hold the vehicle while he sought out financing and asked to keep the vehicle overnight in order to show it to his wife. Mitchell was a previous customer so he was allowed to keep the vehicle overnight.