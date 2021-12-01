Juneau man facing 5th OWI after New Lisbon traffic stop

A Juneau man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop on the interstate near New Lisbon.
Esteban Aguilar, 42, of Juneau is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:28 p.m. Sept. 13 Trooper Colin Koval was working patrol near mile marker 60 on Interstate 90/94 when he received a report from dispatch of a vehicle driving erratically. Dispatch received a report from a caller indicating the suspect vehicle was deviating from its lane of traffic on both sides.
Koval observed the suspect vehicle pass his location at about 4:30 p.m. While observing the vehicle it weaved within its lane and slowed down to 60 mph before increasing its speed to 70 mph, and continued to vary its speed while traveling. Koval activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon approach to the vehicle Koval observed one male in the passenger seat and one male in the front driver seat. He could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle, and the driver’s eyes were bloodshot. The driver said he was tired and heading to work in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Asked how much he had been drinking, the driver stated he was not drinking.
The driver was identified by a Wisconsin driver’s license as Esteban Aguilar. Aguilar’s record came back showing a valid license in Wisconsin and a warrant out of Texas for failure to appear on operating while intoxicated charges, but the warrant was only servable in Texas.
Returning to the vehicle Koval observed a box of beers and several open beer cans in the bed of the truck. The driver’s speech was slow and hard to understand.
During standard field sobriety tests Koval 14 out of 18 clues indicating Aguilar was intoxicated. Asked again how much he had to drink today, Aguilar said he had not been drinking recently having stopped at about 12 a.m. Aguilar estimated he had 10 to 12 cans of beer prior to stopping drinking at 12 a.m.
A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.083 blood alcohol content. Aguilar was transported to the Juneau County Jail where he refused a voluntary blood draw. A warrant was issued and a blood draw was conducted at about 6:58 a.m.
Aguilar is scheduled for a plea hearing Feb. 23, 2022 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
