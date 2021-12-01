Juneau man facing 5th OWI after New Lisbon traffic stop

A Juneau man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop on the interstate near New Lisbon.

Esteban Aguilar, 42, of Juneau is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 4:28 p.m. Sept. 13 Trooper Colin Koval was working patrol near mile marker 60 on Interstate 90/94 when he received a report from dispatch of a vehicle driving erratically. Dispatch received a report from a caller indicating the suspect vehicle was deviating from its lane of traffic on both sides.

Koval observed the suspect vehicle pass his location at about 4:30 p.m. While observing the vehicle it weaved within its lane and slowed down to 60 mph before increasing its speed to 70 mph, and continued to vary its speed while traveling. Koval activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop.

