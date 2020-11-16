Juneau man guilty of reduced charges related to traffic incident

JUNEAU – A 63-year-old Juneau man was found guilty of reduced charges related to an accusation of fleeing from police last summer.

Tracy Froehlich was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of resisting or failing to stop after entering a guilty plea to the charge. He had originally charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger placed Froehlich on probation for a year. He must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety. He may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, the SUV Froehlich was driving down North Street around 9 p.m. on May 30 when an officer checked the license plate and found that it belonged to another vehicle. The vehicle stopped when pulled over, but it pulled away when the police officer approached the vehicle.

The officer followed the SUV on West North Street, to Main Street to East Center Street before the vehicle pulled into a lot in the 100 block of East Center Street. Froehlich, who had a suspended license, then allegedly entered the building and exited through a rear door.