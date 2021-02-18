Juneau man to serve time in prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Juneau man was sentenced to prison Thursday after being found guilty of sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Richard Hinkley II entered a no contest plea and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Hinkley was sentenced to serve 30 months of initial incarceration and a 42 month extended sentence. He must pay $1,589 in fines and court costs. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

According to the criminal complaint, at 10:20 p.m., Oct. 30, a Juneau Police Officer noticed a car traveling south on North Main Street, north of the East Center Street intersection. The vehicle came to a complete stop at the East Center Street even though there is no stop sign in that direction. The vehicle continued to travel on North Main Street but was crossing the center line.