Juneau man to serve time in prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Juneau man was sentenced to prison Thursday after being found guilty of sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Richard Hinkley II entered a no contest plea and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Hinkley was sentenced to serve 30 months of initial incarceration and a 42 month extended sentence. He must pay $1,589 in fines and court costs. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:20 p.m., Oct. 30, a Juneau Police Officer noticed a car traveling south on North Main Street, north of the East Center Street intersection. The vehicle came to a complete stop at the East Center Street even though there is no stop sign in that direction. The vehicle continued to travel on North Main Street but was crossing the center line.
The officer observed the vehicle pull onto Oak Street and park in an angled parking space. According to the criminal complaint, Hinkley got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. The officer made contact with Hinkley who refused to identify himself or say how much he drank that night. Hinkley refused to follow the officer’s commands. He also refused a preliminary breathalyzer test from the officer but eventually did one during the booking process that resulted in a reading of 0.107.
Hinkley was previously been convicted of OWI in 1989, three times in 1995, and 2001.
Local views of the pandemic's beginnings
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Dodge County and the surrounding area last spring.
The spring election took place Tuesday in Wisconsin. Safety precautions were set in place at local polling centers to protect voters and volun…
