JUNEAU – A 28-year-old inmate of Waupun Correctional Institution was found guilty of battery by a jury and substantial battery Tuesday following a two-day trial.
Sir Jordan Cosby faces up to an additional 17.5 years behind bars. A Nov. 8 sentencing date was scheduled.
“I am grateful for the hard work of the jury who had to sort through the evidence in this complicated case,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said in a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. “The inmate-victim was so terribly injured by the defendant, one responding guard noted the injuries made him unrecognizable. The victim was serving time in prison as punishment for his crimes, suffering a beating from another inmate is not a part of that sentence.”
Cosby, and another inmate, were observed by correctional officers attacking a third inmate on June 7, 2017. Cosby repeatedly punched the victim, who appeared to be unconscious laying on the floor. Correctional officers intervened and restrained Cosby. The victim was covered in blood, unconscious, having suffered severe trauma to his head and face. While removing the assailants, one shouted “that’s for my brother,” showing that this attack was planned.
"We are a county that has several state prisons and a very large portion of the state's prison population, Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in the press release. “The inmates come to Dodge County to serve their sentences, and we all take seriously our duty to ensure safety in the institutions. The guards acted in an exemplary fashion to protect the victim, the sheriff's detective put together a great case and my assistant DA prosecuted the case professionally. Regardless of the inmate’s status, the victim deserves justice."
