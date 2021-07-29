 Skip to main content
Jury trial scheduled for Beaver Dam man accused of striking dog walker
Jury trial scheduled for Beaver Dam man accused of striking dog walker

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Beaver Dam man had a one-day jury trial scheduled during a hearing Thursday for charges of striking a 63-year-old man of failing to pick up dog poop on private property.

Paul Williams faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He could face up to six years in prison on a felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he was walking his dog in the area of Hillcrest and Monroe streets on May 12 at 10:30 a.m. He went in a tall grass area of some vacant land with his dog when he was confronted by a woman who said it was private property and told him to pick up the dog feces.

The victim said the dog did not defecate on the property. The woman and three men then followed him and started yelling at the man and calling him a racial slur. One of the men came behind him and struck him in the back of the head. It caused a bump on the right rear side of his head. The victim declined medical attention.

Witnesses said they saw the victim struck in the head by the younger man.

Police located the people involved in the incident which led to Williams being located in the area by police. Williams was searched and had a smoking device in his pocket and a container of marijuana in his backpack.

The trial is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Paul Williams

WILLIAMS

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
