JUNEAU — A two-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 23-year-old former Reeseville man who is charged with sexually assaulting two Reeseville girls.
Steven H. Barlow, currently being housed in Dodge County Jail, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child of under age 12. He could face up to a sentence of 120 years in prison.
In addition to the trial Feb. 26 and 27, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger scheduled a motion hearing Feb. 14.
According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the children called the sheriff’s office the summer of 2018 reporting that her daughters, ages 6 and 7, had been sexually assaulted. The woman told an investigator that her 7-year-old daughter had told her about the abuse. The mother then spoke to her 6-year-old daughter, who also said she had been abused by Barlow. The mother said it would have happened about two years previously when Barlow was in the area.
A forensic interview was done with the children. Both the children said the abuse happened when they were younger. The oldest child said she wasn’t in school yet when it had happened. The girl allegedly said Barlow told her not to tell anyone that it had happened.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office contacted Barlow. He denied the contact at first, but later said he had memory problems and was questioned again about the incident. Barlow allegedly admitted the assault during a call with law enforcement.
