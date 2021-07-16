 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury trial scheduled for Horicon man accused in substantial abuse stemming from family argument
0 Comments
alert top story

Jury trial scheduled for Horicon man accused in substantial abuse stemming from family argument

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A two-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 44-year-old Horicon man accused of striking a man in the head during a family argument on Dec. 26.

The Best Dam Fest's fireworks finale over Beaver Dam Lake on Saturday night.

Matthew Buss is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Buss trial is scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10.

According to the criminal complaint, Buss was at a house with his girlfriend when she had a verbal disagreement with her uncle about some missing items. The victim said Buss punched him in the face, kicked him and threatened his life while they stood outside a house on Hubbard Street.

Buss’ girlfriend told police that she was at the home to drop off presents for her son, and she messaged Buss saying she was afraid, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was transferred to Marshfield medical Center – Beaver Dam before being transferred to UW Madison Trauma Center. He was diagnosed with a facial fracture.

Buss

BUSS

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News