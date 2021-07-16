Jury trial scheduled for Horicon man accused in substantial abuse stemming from family argument

JUNEAU – A two-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 44-year-old Horicon man accused of striking a man in the head during a family argument on Dec. 26.

Matthew Buss is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Buss trial is scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10.

According to the criminal complaint, Buss was at a house with his girlfriend when she had a verbal disagreement with her uncle about some missing items. The victim said Buss punched him in the face, kicked him and threatened his life while they stood outside a house on Hubbard Street.

Buss’ girlfriend told police that she was at the home to drop off presents for her son, and she messaged Buss saying she was afraid, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was transferred to Marshfield medical Center – Beaver Dam before being transferred to UW Madison Trauma Center. He was diagnosed with a facial fracture.