Jury trial scheduled for Lomira woman accused in neglect that led to child’s death

JUNEAU – A five-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 33-year-old Lomira woman who is accused of neglect in her son’s death.

Jamie Hildebrandt is charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death. She could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

Hildebrandt, who is currently in the Dodge County Jail, also had a motion hearing scheduled on April 15.

Hildebrandt’s 3-year-old son died March 6. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner found multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including contusions to the boy’s head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. He had abrasions to his head, face, chest and upper and lower extremities, a large subgaleal scalp hemorrhage and injuries to the child’s pancreas and an area of his stomach.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt March 10 at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt allegedly said she went to the bathroom in the midst of changing his diaper, forgot the boy was on the floor and accidentally stepped on him.

Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs, but they did not feel broken, the complaint states. She then helped the boy to his bed.