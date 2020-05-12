Jury trial scheduled for mother accused in child's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU — A three-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 28-year-old Beaver Dam woman who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Amanda Trost is free on a $10,000 signature bond and could face up to 60 years in prison if found guilty of the offense.

Trost called 911 the evening of Feb. 23, 2019, after finding her son not breathing. An autopsy performed two days later by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy died from methadone intoxication.

During a telephone conference Tuesday, a trial was set for Oct. 27 to 29.

Trost allegedly told law enforcement the two had been sleeping, and she woke up before her son and took a shower. When she went back to wake him, he was not breathing.

The father of the child told officers that earlier that morning Trost had woken up before him and their son and traveled to the methadone clinic in Madison.

According to the criminal complaint, Trost told a Beaver Dam detective she had been addicted to heroin, but had not used it since April 2014. However, she broke her hip last year and was prescribed narcotics and got addicted to the pills, which led to her being admitted to a drug rehab clinic.