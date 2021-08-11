Jury trial scheduled for Oshkosh man charged with robbery at Beaver Dam Menards

JUNEAU – A one-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 54-year-old Oshkosh man charged with robbery at the Menards in Beaver Dam last September.

Donnie Mckenzie is charged with felony counts of robbery and retail theft, and misdemeanor retail theft. He faces over 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police officers were dispatched to a retail store with a report of a retail theft around 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22. A Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook post identified the store as Menards, 121 Frances Lane. A suspect was accused of stealing two dehumidifiers and leaving the scene in an older Chevy Blazer driving north on Highway 151. An employee reported that the suspect said “I suggest you stop following me unless you want to get shot” as the employee followed the suspect out of the building and into the parking lot.

The employee told police that he thought the suspect’s behavior was suspicious, saying that the suspect pushed a cart through an unopened register. The employee said the suspect told him his wife was paying for the merchandise, but the employee did not see anyone nearby, and the suspect started pushing the cart into the parking lot.

