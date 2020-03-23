Jury trial scheduled for Theresa man charged with assaulting teen

JUNEAU – A two-day jury trial has been scheduled for a 34-year-old Theresa man facing felony charges including the repeated sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Anthony Barron, currently in Dodge County Jail, could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted on the felony charges.

As conditions of his bond, Barron may not have any contact or communication with the victim nor any minor females.

According to the criminal complaint, Barron went to the sheriff’s office to report the sexual assault himself.

“I’m going to be under arrest,” Barron said, according to the criminal complaint. “I know I am. I did something horrible. I don’t remember much of it...”

Barron was read his Miranda rights after that statement. According to the complaint, he said he was intoxicated and had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while at a campground and did it again at his home when he was intoxicated.

The trial is scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

