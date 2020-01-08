Jury trial scheduled for woman accused of boyfriend’s death after crashing into Beaver Dam River

JUNEAU — A five-day jury trial has been added to the Dodge County Circuit Court calendar for Beaver Dam woman who police say drove into Beaver Dam River last spring while she was allegedly intoxicated.

Her boyfriend, Jared Frakes, died following the crash.

Cindy Lara Esparza, 24, is charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She could face 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

Esparza was the driver April 2 when a Jeep Patriot went into the Beaver Dam River near Ryan Cantafio’s Way at 2 a.m. The vehicle left Madison Street and went through a guardrail into the river. Frakes was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center -- Beaver Dam after being pulled from the car.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was upside down and was almost completely submerged. An officer jumped down off the retaining wall onto the rocks. The officer called for a rope because of the current in the water.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}