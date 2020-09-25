Juveniles arrested for damaging railroad property in Fountain Prairie

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two juveniles were arrested Monday for vandalizing area railroad property.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, officers were called to investigate criminal damage to Canadian Pacific Railway property near Mohr Road in the town of Fountain Prairie. CPR employees discovered and reported what they believe to be several thousand dollars in damages.

Evidence was collected at the scene and two juveniles were questioned, leading to a confession. A search warrant was obtained and further evidence of the crime was recovered at a residence.

Brandner said both juveniles are being referred to juvenile intake services for a felony offense of criminal damage to railroads, and trespassing while carrying a firearm.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Canadian Pacific Police.

