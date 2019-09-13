JUNEAU — A 34-year-old Oconomowoc man was placed on a $50,000 cash bond on Friday after being charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting three siblings who range in age from 8 to 13.
Matthew James Courtois is charged with two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. He could face a sentence of up to 100 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
A competency exam was ordered for Courtois. Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim set the cash bond with conditions that Courtois did not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with anyone under the age of 18. He also may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint, the mother said one of her children confided in her about the abuse.
The 8-year-old girl attended a child forensic interview Sept. 6. She allegedly said that the first time Courtois had assaulted her was around Christmas in 2018 in a home in Ashippun. The girl said that Courtois told her that they were keeping a secret and not to tell anyone. She also said he sexually assaulted her several times, including on her birthday.
The 12-year-old girl attended a child forensic Sept. 6 and said she was 11 when Courtois started abusing her. According to the criminal complaint, she said he also tried to get them to drink alcohol.
A 13-year-old boy was also questioned and said that Courtois had inappropriately touched him as well.
