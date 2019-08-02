JUNEAU — A 37-year-old Kenosha man was sentenced to 4½ years in prison on Friday for breaking into a town of Herman home last August.
Robert Couch was found guilty of a felony count of burglary on May 20. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Martin De Vries, who sentenced him to 4½ years of initial incarceration and five years of probation. As terms of his sentence, Couch may not possess a firearm and a restitution hearing will occur if needed.
Travis D. White, who is currently being held in Dodge County Jail, faces the same charges. He has a jury trial scheduled in September.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office overheard a report Aug. 24 at 12:45 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle on Highway DW that matched a vehicle that the sheriff’s office was attempting to locate related to daytime residential burglaries in Dodge County.
Dodge County had asked for the public's help in locating a silver Mazda and two men who had been in the vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, the detective found the vehicle backed into a driveway on Madison Road in eastern Dodge County and notified other officers. The detective saw the car leave the driveway and travel south on Madison Road. The detective followed the vehicle and attempted to stop the car at the intersection of Madison Road and Highway 33 at 1:08 p.m.
Couch, who was on probation as part of a 2006 sentence for an attempted first-degree intentional homicide conviction, was the driver of the vehicle.
Couch’s cellphone was ringing nonstop, which led the deputies to believe that someone might have been left behind, so they returned to the home. White was found on the property and a handgun was found in his waistband.
No one was in the home at the time of the incident. The homeowner was contacted and said nothing was missing and that the items in the house were for staging because the home was for sale. The only damage to the house was a screen knocked out of a door.
