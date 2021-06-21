La Crosse hiker gets minor injuries in 30-foot-fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

A 21-year-old La Crosse woman sustained minor injuries Saturday after falling about 30 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park.
Mike Green, a warden supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the woman had been hiking the East Bluff Trail, just north of the Balanced Rock Trail when she fell at about noon.
Baraboo Fire Department and the Baraboo Rope Rescue team responded to the scene, he said. She was then transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for minor injuries.
Falls aren’t uncommon at the park, which is the Wisconsin's most popular. People have died from falls at Devil’s Lake, including most recently in 2018 and 2017. Another woman survived a 50-foot-fall last year with minor injuries.
Green said the number of rescue calls for falls so far this year “has been consistent for a normal year.”
He advised park visitors to stay on the marked trails to avoid similar accidents.
“That’s the most important thing at Devil’s Lake,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.