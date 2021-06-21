 Skip to main content
La Crosse hiker gets minor injuries in 30-foot-fall at Devil's Lake Saturday
La Crosse hiker gets minor injuries in 30-foot-fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

A 21-year-old La Crosse woman sustained minor injuries Saturday after falling about 30 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Mike Green, a warden supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the woman had been hiking the East Bluff Trail, just north of the Balanced Rock Trail when she fell at about noon.

Baraboo Fire Department and the Baraboo Rope Rescue team responded to the scene, he said. She was then transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for minor injuries.

Falls aren’t uncommon at the park, which is the  Wisconsin's most popular. People have died from falls at Devil’s Lake, including most recently in 2018 and 2017. Another woman survived a 50-foot-fall last year with minor injuries.

Securing the safety equipment on cliff's edge (copy) (copy)

A Baraboo Fire Department member secures safety equipment on the edge of a cliff during a rope rescue training exercise in May 2019 at Devil's Lake State Park.

Green said the number of rescue calls for falls so far this year “has been consistent for a normal year.”

He advised park visitors to stay on the marked trails to avoid similar accidents.

062321-bara-news-fall-02

Children and an adult climb the rocks just off the East Bluff Trail Saturday at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. Mike Green, DNR warden supervisor, said people should remain on the marked trails at Devil's Lake to avoid injury.

“That’s the most important thing at Devil’s Lake,” he said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

