La Crosse hiker gets minor injuries in 30-foot-fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

A 21-year-old La Crosse woman sustained minor injuries Saturday after falling about 30 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Mike Green, a warden supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the woman had been hiking the East Bluff Trail, just north of the Balanced Rock Trail when she fell at about noon.

Baraboo Fire Department and the Baraboo Rope Rescue team responded to the scene, he said. She was then transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for minor injuries.

