La Crosse man captured in Alabama, charged in Baraboo armed robbery

Officials from the Baraboo Police Department said the person they believe responsible for an armed robbery Thursday has been captured.

According to a release from Lt. Ryan La Broscian, authorities in Decatur, Alabama, notified the department that the person of interest, Jordan D. Flick, of La Crosse, had been arrested. He was being held at the Morgan County Jail while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Online court records show Flick was charged with felony armed robbery by threat of force Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a fine up to $100,000. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant.

Baraboo police were called to the Cash Store, 906 U.S. Highway 12, which shares a building with other businesses near Walmart, where an employee described the man who robbed the business while carrying a gun, according to the release. The employee also said the man was driving a white Buick Lacrosse and provided a license plate number.

