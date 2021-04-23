La Crosse man convicted of Sauk County vehicular homicide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meyer-O’Day argued that though Shores had a blood alcohol content of 0.094%, more than the legal limit to drive of 0.08%, roughly two hours after the crash and a traceable amount of cocaine in his system, Shores hadn’t been driving recklessly. Both Barber and Shores testified supporting that argument.

The attorney also said the site of the crash was affected by a lack of action by law enforcement, noting that vehicles were driving over the debris and evidence for more than an hour before Wisconsin State Patrol troopers routed drivers away from that stretch of Interstate 94/90 in the town of Delton.

A witness to the crash told police that she and her son were worried about getting close to Shores’ vehicle because he was driving erratically. A witness told a trooper that it looked like the Volkswagen came up quickly behind the Yukon, swerved as if to regain control, fishtailed and slid into the other vehicle.

The 15 felony charges against Shores included six counts of homicide by use of a vehicle, either intoxicated under or the use of a controlled substance, injury by use of a vehicle, drunk driving with a passenger under 16, driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a passenger under 16 and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16.