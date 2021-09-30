La Crosse man sentenced to 66 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash

“The defendant gives lip service to taking responsibility, then he proceeds to blame everybody else for the position that he’s in,” Albrecht said.

A pre-sentence investigation was completed by the Department of Corrections which recommended Shores be incarcerated for 37 years. Shores’ attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day had requested a delay for the state public defender's office to conduct its own investigation after being unable to find someone to complete the work for $1,200, which was denied by Barrett.

Albrecht said Shores, who was convicted on his 7th drunken driving offense, could no longer be helped. He recommended 80 years; 50 years in prison and 30 years of extended supervision.

“I don’t care about the defendant’s rehabilitative needs,” Albrecht said. “I don’t have sympathy for his treatment needs, I have no interest in seeing him better himself in prison. This is a housing issue, and frankly judge, if this defendant ever gets out I think he will kill someone else.”

Shores was found guilty April 23 and held in jail after the jury decision. Meyer-O’Day had argued that a strong wind was likely the cause of the accident. Shores was found to be driving with a 0.09% blood alcohol content and had ingested cocaine the night before.