La Crosse woman facing 25 years on drug charges after Camp Douglas traffic stop

The vehicle failed to pull over immediately, driving at about 25 miles per hour until reaching a Mobil gas station where the vehicle pulled in and stopped.

Platt made contact with the male driver and female passenger, identified as Baley Hedum. After explaining the reason for the stop, he asked why it took so long for the driver to pull over, to which Hedum answered she was trying to give the driver directions.

As he was speaking to the occupants, Platt noticed an odor of marijuana. The driver stated he did not have marijuana or anything illegal in the vehicle. Platt searched the driver and Hedum and found nothing of evidentiary value.

Platt asked Hedum if she owned anything in the vehicle, including the purse that he saw by her feet inside the vehicle, to which she replied the purse was not hers. Hedum stated it belonged to a “buddy of hers,” and when asked if her identification was in the purse Hedum stated nothing of hers was inside the purse. She also stated nothing she owned was in the vehicle.