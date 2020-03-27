La Crosse woman facing 25 years on drug charges after Camp Douglas traffic stop

A La Crosse woman was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Camp Douglas, leading to felony drug charges.
Bailey Jo Hedum, 21, of La Crosse is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and misdemeanors bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:40 a.m. Feb. 6 trooper Allan Platt was traveling westbound on Interstate 90/94. As he slowed down to allow a semi with bright headlights to pass, Platt noticed a vehicle following the semi slow its speed as it approached Platt’s squad car and move behind him.
Platt slowed his vehicle down to 45 miles per hour, but the vehicle would not pass. Platt moved into another lane, but the vehicle did not pass the squad car. Eventually Platt slowed to 35 miles per hour, after which the vehicle slowly passed the squad car, and then immediately exited the interstate.
As the vehicle passed Platt, he noticed a taillight was taped over and either broken or cracked. He followed the vehicle into Camp Douglas and initiated his emergency lights and siren.
The vehicle failed to pull over immediately, driving at about 25 miles per hour until reaching a Mobil gas station where the vehicle pulled in and stopped.
Platt made contact with the male driver and female passenger, identified as Baley Hedum. After explaining the reason for the stop, he asked why it took so long for the driver to pull over, to which Hedum answered she was trying to give the driver directions.
As he was speaking to the occupants, Platt noticed an odor of marijuana. The driver stated he did not have marijuana or anything illegal in the vehicle. Platt searched the driver and Hedum and found nothing of evidentiary value.
Platt asked Hedum if she owned anything in the vehicle, including the purse that he saw by her feet inside the vehicle, to which she replied the purse was not hers. Hedum stated it belonged to a “buddy of hers,” and when asked if her identification was in the purse Hedum stated nothing of hers was inside the purse. She also stated nothing she owned was in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle and purse, Platt located a water bong containing pink water with a pipe attached, a glass pipe containing foggy white residue consistent with a meth pipe, a pill bottle with Hedum’s name on it, and a black zipper bag containing dime bags, two of which had foggy crystals consistent with meth.
Platt explained to Hedum what he found during the search, and informed her she was under arrest. Asked if there were any additional items he had not found during the search, Hedum stated there were not, and she had no items on her person.
During transport to the jail, Hedum admitted to having additional drugs. She gave officials five bags which she had hidden on her person which contained items consistent with meth shards and crystals. A field test confirmed the contents as methamphetamine.
According to Hedum, she hid the items at the request of the driver of the vehicle. She stated she was not sure, but suspected there was meth in the bags.
Hedum is scheduled for a plea hearing July 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
