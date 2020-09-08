La Farge man facing 5th OWI after New Lisbon traffic stop

The driver initially agreed to perform the walk and turn test. After Weinshrott explained the instructions for the test, the driver stated he had dislocated his knee but had not sought medical attention, and asked if he could take off his shoes for the test. When told he could, the driver said he would not do the test as he felt it would not be valid.

During the one-leg stance test, the driver lifted his right foot, counted to seven and stopped, then lifted his left foot, counted to two, and told Weinshrott he would not do the test. Asked to do a preliminary breath test, the driver said he would not do anything without his attorney.

Weinshrott placed the driver under arrest. While searching the driver as part of the arrest, Weinshrott found a credit card with the name John Poulos on the card. Asked if that was his name, Poulos said he would not give any information without his attorney.

A search of the vehicle found mail with Poulos’ name and a bottle of whisky behind the driver seat but within reach of the driver. The registered owner of the vehicle arrived on scene and stated the driver was John Poulos. While being transported to the jail, Poulos kept repeating he would not do anything until he spoke to an attorney.

Jail staff performed a blood draw after a warrant was issued for the draw.

Poulos is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Oct. 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

