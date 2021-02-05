La Valle man accused of threatening to blow up house released on bond

A La Valle man was released on a $1,000 cash bond Tuesday after allegedly threatening to blow up a neighbor’s house.

Christian Alexander Wink, 25, is prohibited from having any contact with the man he threatened, his place of business or the home as conditions of the bail. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered that Wink must also not own any guns, turn all of his firearms over to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, Wink showed up Dec. 28 at a home along East Redstone Drive, tearing pages out of a book the homeowner had written and screaming slurs as insults at the man.

In a statement written to police, the homeowner said Wink threatened him while wandering around his yard with a rifle identified as an AR-15.

The man recorded video from an upstairs bedroom window which allegedly showed Wink threatening to “put a...bullet in that propane tank and blow” it up.

There were children in the home at the time.

The homeowner said he called his wife and his parents to say goodbye and placed the children in a closet to shield them as “they are afraid for their lives and crying.”