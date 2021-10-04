La Valle man arrested after allegedly attacking three women

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chamberlin took the younger woman’s phone and began walking down the driveway, prompting the younger woman to follow him to get it back. Chamberlin struck her and she fell and he continued to punch her before grabbing her hair and pulling her down the driveway. The attack resulted in a broken cheekbone, according to the complaint.

A 15-year-old who saw the altercation ran up to Chamberlin and punched him in the stomach, which is when he released the younger woman. Everyone went into the home to get away from Chamberlin, but they said he took a board from a shed on the property and busted through a screen to enter the house, which prompted them to run to a neighbor’s home.

Chamberlin was eventually arrested the next day, when deputies examined the building to ensure it was safe for the homeowners to return and found a window into the basement missing. Members of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team and Crisis Incident Negotiations Team.

In an interview with deputies, Chamberlin said he had left the home the day before when police arrived and walked around Reedsburg until dark when he decided to go back and talk to the women he attacked. Upon seeing no one was home, he used a pliers to pry open the window and entered the home, staying there until he noticed police setting up a perimeter and decided to surrender out the front door.