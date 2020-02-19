La Valle man arrested for drugs in vehicle

A La Valle man faces felony charges after police found drugs in the vehicle he was driving when he was stopped for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, according to police.

According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, police stopped Daniel G Drews, 37, at 10:48 p.m. Feb. 9th after an off duty police officer called the police department to report an impaired driver.

The police department deployed its K9 and indicated on the vehicle. Officers located numerous drug related items during a search of the vehicle, according to the release.

Drews was arrested for OWI 2nd Offense, Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the release. Drews was also taken into custody on a Probation Hold.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kaitlyn R Goodell, 27, of Baraboo, was arrested on active warrants out of Sauk and Juneau Counties, according to the release.

Both subjects were transported to the Sauk County Jail. According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, both Drews and Goodell are scheduled to appear in court March 6.

